Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, Oct.12 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers.

Tuesday, Oct.13 – 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:15 a.m. Painters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 1 p.m. Pool.

Thursday, Oct. 15 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dance at Community Center; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Recreated Cards.

Friday, Oct.16 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool.

