Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Oct. 11 – 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Oct. 12 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10:30 a.m. “strolling” Through The Arts^; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards 1:00 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Oct. 13 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling;; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Travel Show; 11:15 Yoga – Intermediate #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. ES Committee; 4 p.m. & 5 p.m. Xa Lite/ Xa Beat #

Thursday, Oct. 14 - 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi#; 11 a.m. Quigong#; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m Table Tennis;; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat: 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, Oct. 15 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast; 9 a.m. Women’s Breakfast; 9 a.m. Driver Improvement four hour; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Zoom Discover Group; 10 a.m. Historians; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

Metro Dining Club sale

Apple Valley Seniors annual Metro Dining Club Card sale: This is the seniors’ only fundraiser for the year. The cards will be on sale through the end of October, Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost: $25.00 per box at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road.

