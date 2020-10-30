Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, November 2 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance @ Community Center; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Nov. 3 – Election Day, all Senior Center activities

Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Pool

Thursday, Nov. 5 – 9:00 a.m. Beg. Line Dance @ Community Center; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussion Group; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance @ Community Center; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Nov. 6 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool

