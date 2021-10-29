Apple Valley Seniors
A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk, and for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require advanced registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.
Monday, Nov. 1 – 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. SR Meeting; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m.Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, Nov. 3 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*, 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Gather Ariund Music Jam; 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Xa Lite/ Xa Beat #
Thursday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussion; 9:30 a.m. Knitting & Crochet, 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards; 1 p.m. Color & Chat
Friday, Nov. 5 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
