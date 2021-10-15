Apple Valley seniors
Reservations are no longer necessary for Apple Valley Senior Center activities. However, please sign in for each activity on the table in the lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require advanced registration and payment. Call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.
Monday, Oct. 18 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 11:30 a.m. Camping Lunch#; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^ Jimmy Carter
Wednesday, Oct. 20–9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Nonfiction Book Club; 4 p.m. & 5 p.m. Xa Lite/ Xa Beat #
Thursday, Oct. 21 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 11:15 a.m. FMSC^ ; noon Pool; noon Medicare Counseling^; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards
Friday, Oct. 22 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes,10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 1 p.m. Friday Movie*
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
Metro Dining Club sale
Apple Valley Seniors annual Metro Dining Club Card sale: This is the seniors’ only fundraiser for the year. The cards will be on sale through the end of October, Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost: $25.00 per box at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road.
