Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Metro Dining Card Sales Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. til sold out.

Monday, Nov. 25 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; noon Pool; noon Defensive Driving; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday, Nov. 29 – closed for Thanksgiving Holiday.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

