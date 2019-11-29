Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Holiday Party, Tuesday Dec. 10. 11 a.m. Social Hour; noon Lunch; 12:30 p.m. musical entertainment by “Toll Free Handbell Quartet”. Register by Tuesday December 3 at Senior Center or call 952-953-2345. $19 members; $25 non-members.

Winterfest Party, Friday Dec. 27. 1 p.m. Buffet and cash bar; 1:30 p.m. “Hats Off to Seniors!” entertainment by Homeward Bound Theater. Register by Thursday Dec.19 at Senior Center or call 952-953-2345. $15 per person.

Monday, Dec. 2 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure checks; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. Social Rec meeting; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Defensive Driving; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Round Music.

Thursday, Dec. 5 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Computer 101; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Tap; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; noon Pool; noon Insurance Counseling; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards.

Friday, Dec. 6 – 8:30 a.m. Mens Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. Womens Breakfast; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 12:30 p.m. Members Bingo.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

Tags

Load comments