Apple Valley Seniors

A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk. And for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Nov. 8 – 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m.Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards 1 p.m. Painters, 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^ On National Museum of the Pacific War

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling;; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Zoom Scientific American*, 11:15 Yoga – Intermediate #; noon Pool; noon Veteran’s Program, 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. ES Committee

Thursday, Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day

Friday, Nov.12 –10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 1 p.m. Friday Movie*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

