Apple Valley seniors for the week of Nov. 25
Patty Dexter
Nov 25, 2022

Apple Valley seniors

Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.

Monday, Nov. 28 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Exec. Committee; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Organic Wire Sculpting

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve 4hr^; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat#

Thursday, Dec.1 - 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Dec. 2 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men's bowling, noon; Friday: Men's and Women's Bowling, noon, at Bogart's Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for "bottomless" cup of coffee.
