Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, Nov. 23 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 1 p.m. Pool

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving holiday, building closed.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving holiday, building closed.

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

Tags

Load comments