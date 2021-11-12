Apple Valley seniors

A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk. And for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement four hr^; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Lunch#; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis;1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Nonfiction Book Club; 2 p.m. Historians

Thursday, Nov. 18 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Knitting and Crochet; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 11:15 a.m. FMSC^ ; noon Pool; noon Insurance Counceling^ by appointment only; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Zoom Discover Group, 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

