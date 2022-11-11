Apple Valley seniors for the week of Nov. 11 Nov 11, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, Nov. 14 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 Storytellers; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Square Dancing; 1 p.m. Stitchers; Veterans Day CelebrationTuesday, Nov. 15 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 11:30 “Thru the Decades” Lunch#; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^Wednesday, Nov. 16 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Drum Fit; 11 a.m. Skiing Presentation^; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Non-Fiction Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, Nov. 17 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance;10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance;11 a.m. FMSC^; 11 a.m. Tai Chi#; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated CardsFriday, Nov.18 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve 4 hr^; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Pool Senior Apple Valley Cards Senior News Senior Center Bogart's Entertainment Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Letter: A case of stolen valor Dakota County area Minnesota House and Senate results 2022 Apple Valley City Council, mayor candidates share views at forum E-editions Dakota County Tribune 12 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0
