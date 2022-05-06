A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk. And for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.
Monday, May 9 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Zoom Qigong #; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; Deadline for catered lunch
Tuesday, May 10 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, May 11 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chai #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. E & S Cmte. Mtg; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #.
Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger
Friday, May 13 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve 4 hour.; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.
