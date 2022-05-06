Apple Valley seniors

Monday, May 9 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Zoom Qigong #; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; Deadline for catered lunch

Tuesday, May 10 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, May 11 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chai #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. E & S Cmte. Mtg; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #.

Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, May 13 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve 4 hour.; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

