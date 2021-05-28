Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer; some won’t start until July 1. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, May 31 – Holiday

Tuesday ,June 1 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards

Wednesday, June 2 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominos; 1 p.m. Zoom Book Club*; 2 p.m. Historians

Thursday, June 3 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussion group; 10 a.m. Tai Chi; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, June 4 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 1 p.m. Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

