Apple Valley seniors

A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk. And for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, May 30 – Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 31 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, June 1 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*, 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Around Music Jam

Thursday, June 2 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussions; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, June 3 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve. four hour^; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo*; Vikings Museum deadline

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

