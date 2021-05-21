Apple Valley seniors

This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. Most activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, May 17 – 9 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 12 p.m. Driver Improvement 4 hr; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, May 18 – 9 a.m. Pool; 9 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 11:30 a.m. Spring Festival Taco Lunch at AV American Legion (call AVS to sign up); 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, May 19 – 9 a.m. Pool; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool

Thursday, May 20 – 9 a.m. Pool; 9 a.m. Table Tennis; 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, May 21 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Zoom Discover Group*; 12:30 p.m. BINGO session I; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool; 2:15 p.m. BINGO Session II

