Apple Valley seniors for the week of May 19 May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, May 22 – 9 a.m. Drivers Improve. 4 hr^; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Executive Meeting: noon Pool; 1 p.m. StitchersTuesday, May 23 –9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10:30 a.m. Outdoor Walking; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres. ^Wednesday, May 24 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi for Health #; 11:30 a.m. Neuropathy Lunch and Learn^; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat#Thursday, May 25 –9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Knitters & Crochet; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. HardangerFriday, May 26 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 1 p.m. Friday FlickBowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Card Games Games And Toys Swimming Bowling Table Tennis Apple Valley Senior Center Senior News Bogart's Entertainment Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville man arrested after standoff in northern Minnesota Eagan Funfest partners with Viking Lakes to expand celebration I-35W northbound weekend closure north of Burnsville begins May 19 Vacant Sears building declared hazardous St. Paul man dies in Vermillion Township crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 5, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.