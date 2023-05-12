Apple Valley seniors for the week of May 15 May 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, May 15 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 p.m. FBI Presentation; 11 p.m. Care Takers Group; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Bunco; Neuropathy Lunch and Learn deadlineTuesday, May 16 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10:30 a.m. Volunteer Brunch^; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis;1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. PaintersWednesday, May 17 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi for Health #; 11 a.m. Drum Fit; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Non Fiction Book Club; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, May 18 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 11 a.m. FMSC^; noon Pool; noon Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated CardsFriday, May 19 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley Seniors Senior News Senior Center Card Games Line Dancing Bowling Bogart's Entertainment Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now District 196 voters pass both bond referendum questions Summer Sensations 2023: Event calendar for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount Webster woman dies from injuries suffered in Lakeville crash Lost bird causes a stir in Edina park Burnsville will draft panhandling ordinance E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 5, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0
