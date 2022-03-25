Apple Valley seniors

A friendly reminder, we ask that members have their membership cards handy for us to scan at the front desk. And for visitors, please sign in at the front desk as well. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, March 28 – 8:15 a.m. Gym Walking AVCC; 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Executive Committee; noon Pool; I p.m. Corn Hole Drop in Play; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, March 29 – 9:00 a.m. Driver Improve. Four Hour^; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, March 30 – 8:15 a.m. Gym Walking AVCC; 9 a.m. Donated Bread*, 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Veteran’s Benefits Pres^; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Lite/Beat #

Thursday, March 31- 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi#; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards; 1 p.m. Color & Chat

Friday, April 1 – 8:15 a.m. Gym Walking AVCC; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch at AVCC; 10 a.m. MRPA Rental; All other activities are cancelled. Morning stretch will be held over at the Community Center in the All Purpose Room and Bingo is moved to April 8.

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

Tags

Load comments