Apple Valley seniors for the week of March 17 Mar 17, 2023

Apple Valley seniors

Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.

Monday, March 20 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Care Takers Group: noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Plain Air Sponge Painting #

Tuesday, March 21 –9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^

Wednesday, March 22 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Qigong #; 11 a.m. Tai Chi#; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat#

Thursday, March 23 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve 4hr^; 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Knitters & Crochet; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, March 24 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 1 p.m. Friday Flick (The American President)*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men's bowling, noon; Friday: Men's and Women's Bowling, noon, at Bogart's Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for "bottomless" cup of coffee.
