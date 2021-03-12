Apple Valley seniors
This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.
Monday, March 15 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, March 16 – 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. ZOOM presentation on Memory*; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, March 17 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m ZOOM Scientific American*; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool, 1 p.m. Zoom Bingo*
Thursday, March 18 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance at Community Center; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 10 a.m. Tai Chi Zoom Class; 11 a.m. Qigong Zoom Class; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Recreated Cards
Friday, March 19 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Zoom Discover*; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
