Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer; some won’t start until July 1. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call 952-953-2345 with any questions.
Monday, June 21 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Let’s Go Fishing^; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, June 22 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards
Wednesday, June 23 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominos
Thursday, June 24 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger
Friday, June 25 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
