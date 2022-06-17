Apple Valley seniors

Monday, June 20 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. The Perfect Scam Pres^

Tuesday, June 21 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis;1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^

Wednesday, June 22 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 Yoga–Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chai #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong, 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat # ; Deadline for Rootbeer Social

Thursday, June 23 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Knitting/Crochet; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, June 24 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 1 p.m. Friday Movie

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

