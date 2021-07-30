Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Aug. 2 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. SR Meeting 11:15 Membership Comm. noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Table Tennis, noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:30 Wii Bowling, 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate, 10:00 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Book Club.1 p.m. Dominoes

Thursday, Aug. 5 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; 1:00 Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards, 1 p.m. Color & Chat;

Friday, Aug. 6 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. Women’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

