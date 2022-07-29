A friendly reminder, please check in at the front desk whether you are a member or non-member. Starting in July, for a non-member, there will be $5/Daily Fee that will need to be paid before going to activities. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.
Monday, Aug. 1 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure Check; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. SR Meeting; 11:45 a.m. Storytellers; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters (until 2:00 p.m.); noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, Aug. 3 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*, 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Around Music Jam; 4 p.m. Xa Beat#
Thursday, Aug. 4 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Travel Show; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards
Friday, Aug. 5 – 9 a.m. Driver Improve. four hour^; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo* *Footloose deadline*
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.
