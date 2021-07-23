Apple Valley seniors
Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.
Monday, July 26 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, July 27 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Tai chi; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, July 28 – Wii Bowling; 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominos
Thursday, July 29 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger
Friday, July 30 - 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo*
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.