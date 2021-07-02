Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, July 5 – closed in observance of Independence Day

Tuesday, July 6 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Tai Chi; 10 a.m. General Meeting; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, July 7 – Wii Bowling; 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominos; 1 p.m. Book Club; 2 p.m. Historians

Thursday, July 8 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, July 9 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

