Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, July 19 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Membership Card pickup with Ice Cream!

Tuesday, July 20 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Virtual Cruise Box Lunch Presentation; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, July 21 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominos

Thursday, July 22 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, July 23 – 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

Tags

Load comments