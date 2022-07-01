Apple Valley seniors

A friendly reminder, please check in at the front desk whether you are a member or non-member. It’s time to renew your membership. Starting in July, there will be $5/Daily Fee that will need to be paid before going to activities if a non-member. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require advanced registration and payment.

Monday, July 4 – Closed for Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 5 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters (until 2 p.m.); 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. SR Meeting; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^ Catered lunch and brewery deadline.*

Wednesday, July 6 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chai #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Around Music Jam; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #.

Thursday, July 7 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, July 8 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

