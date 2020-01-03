Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Rd, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Note: Thursday, Jan. 16, is the deadline to sign up for Jan. 21 “Birthday Party For All” event.

Monday Jan. 6 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure checks; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. Social Rec meeting; 11:15 a.m. Membership Committee; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday Jan. 8 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:00 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club: The Road Less Traveled by M. Scott Peck; 1:30 p.m. Education/Service Committee.

Thursday Jan. 9 – 9 a.m. Defensive Driving; 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Tap; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500 & Hardanger; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 4 p.m. Social Seniors at Rascal’s.

Friday Jan. 10 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 1 p.m. Genealogy group: All about Ancestry.com resources.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

