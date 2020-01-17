Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Monday, Jan. 20 – Closed. Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; 11:30 a.m. Annual “Birthday Party for All” Catered Lunch and Entertainment; noon Pool, noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Knitters & Crocheters; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tại Chi; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500 & Hardanger; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Color & Chat.

Friday, Jan. 24 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

