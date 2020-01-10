Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Rd, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Deadline to sign up for Jan. 21 Birthday Party For All event.

Monday, Jan. 13 - 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 - 9 a.m. Defensive Driving; 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Signup deadline for Wii bowling session beginning January 20; 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 2 p.m. Historians.

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Deadline to sign up for January 21 Birthday Party For All event; 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Speaker: The Glensheen Murders; 10 a.m. Tap; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m. FMSC; noon Pool; noon Insurance Counseling; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards; 1 p.m. Color & Chat.

Friday, Jan. 17 - 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. Women’s Breakfast; 10 a.m. Discover Group; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 12:30 p.m. Members Bingo.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

