Apple Valley seniors

This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, Feb.1 - 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. general meeting; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 11 a.m. S&R Committee meeting; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Feb. 2 – 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Zoom Book Club*

Thursday, Feb. 4 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance at Community Center; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussion Group; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Feb. 5 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement; 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

