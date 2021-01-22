Apple Valley seniors
This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. ALL activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.
Monday, Jan. 25 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Ctr; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers
Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement; 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters
Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement; 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Zoom Trivia*
Thursday, Jan. 28 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance at Community Ctr; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Ctr; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Hardanger
Friday Jan. 29 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool
Bowling
Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”
