Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Monday, Feb. 24 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Defensive Driving; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; 10 a.m. Speaker: Nazi Mega-Weapons at Sea; noon Pool, noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – 9 a.m. Defensive Driving; 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Knitters and Crocheters; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hardanger; 1 p.m. Color and Chat

Friday, Feb. 28 – 9 a.m. Defensive Driving; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Womens Pool; Winter Fest. 1 p.m. Leap Year Luau at Rosemount Community Center. Previous advance registration required.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

