Apple Valley seniors
Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Rd, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.
Catered Lunch, Tuesday, March 17. 11:15 a.m. Social and Lunch; 12:10 p.m. Church Ladies Basement Band. Register by Thursday March 12 at Senior Center or call 952-953-2345. $15 per person; $5 presentation only.
Free Movie, Friday March 27. 1 p.m. “Yesterday;” sign up in coffee area. Members only.
Monday, March 2 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure checks; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. Social Rec meeting; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.
Tuesday, March 3 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees (all day); 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Board Games; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.
Wednesday, March 4 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. First Edition Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Round Music.
Thursday, March 5 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Tech Discussion Group; 10 a.m. Tap; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards.
Friday, March 6 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. Women’s Breakfast; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 12:30 p.m. Members Bingo.
Senior bowling
Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.
