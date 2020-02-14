Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Leap Year Luau, Fridaym Feb. 28 at Rosemount Community Center. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch and entertainment by Coconut Katie & Kevin. Register by Thursday, Feb. 20, at Senior Center or call 952-953-2345. $15 per person.

Monday, Feb. 17 – closed, President’s Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; 11:30 a.m. ^Catered Lunch and Entertainment, Previous advance registration required; noon Pool, noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis

Wednesday, Feb. 19 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 2 p.m. Historians

Thursday, Feb. 20 – 9 a.m. FMSC; 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Tap; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Tại Chi; noon Pool; noon Insurance Counseling; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Speaker: Lower Back Pain; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Feb. 21 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. Women’s Breakfast; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Discover Group; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 12:30 p.m.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

