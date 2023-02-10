Apple Valley seniors for the week of Feb. 10 Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, Feb. 13 – 9 a.m. Drivers Improve 4hr^; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 Story Tellers; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers catered lunch deadlineTuesday, Feb. 14 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis;1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 2 p.m. Pet DiscussionWednesday, Feb. 15 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi#; 11 a.m. Drum Fit; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Non Fiction Book Club; 1 p.m. Women President Pres. #; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, Feb. 16 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance;10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 11 a.m. FMSC^; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards; 4 p.m. Dinner Club (offsite at Crooked Pint}^Friday, Feb. 17 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*; Birch tree painting deadlineBowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pool Line Dance Bowling Card Games Drum Seniors Senior News Senior Center Apple Valley Bogart's Entertainment Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Elizabeth Sweet Haas runs for Empire mayor seat Lakeville woman hospitalized after struck by vehicle in New Jersey No injuries after fire at Apple Valley Public Storage Court orders repairs at apartment complex Burnsville High School to present ‘Little Women’ E-editions Dakota County Tribune 12 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0
