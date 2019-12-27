Apple Valley seniors

Monday, Dec. 30 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Executive Committee; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. Quilting Bees; 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Painters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Table Tennis.

Wednesday Jan. 1 - closed.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

