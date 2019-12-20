Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.

Monday, Dec. 23 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – closed.

Wednesday Dec. 25 – closed.

Thursday, Dec. 26 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Tap; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Hardanger.

Friday, Dec. 27 – Winter Fest. 1 p.m. Buffet and cash bar; 1:30 p.m. 1 p.m. “Hats Off to Seniors!” entertainment by Homeward Bound Theater. Previous advance registration required.

Senior bowling

Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.

