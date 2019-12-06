Apple Valley seniors
Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Call 952-953-2345 for more information.
Winterfest Party, Friday, Dec. 27. Buffet and cash bar 1 p.m. “Hats Off to Seniors!” entertainment by Homeward Bound Theater 1:30 p.m. Register by Thursday Dec. 19 at Senior Center or call 952-953-2345. $15 per person.
Monday, Dec. 9 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Islam presentation; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Happy Stitchers.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Holiday Party. 11 a.m. Social Hour; noon Lunch (Advance registration and payment required); 12:30 p.m. musical entertainment by “Toll Free Handbell Quartet.”
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10 a.m. Velvet Tones; 11 a.m. Yoga-Beginner; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jongg; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. Education & Service Committee.
Thursday, Dec.12 – 9:15 a.m. Beg. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Tap; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500 & Hardanger; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 4 p.m. Social Seniors at Rascal’s.
Friday, Dec. 13 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Women’s Pool; 1 p.m. Genealogy group.
Senior bowling
Noon, Wednesdays, Men’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley; noon, Fridays, Men’s and Women’s Bowling, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Games are $1.38 each, and coffee is $1.50 for a bottomless cup. Call Bogart’s at 952- 432-1515 for more information.
