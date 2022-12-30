Apple Valley seniors for the week of Dec. 30 Patty Dexter Patty Dexter Author email Dec 30, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, Jan. 2 – ClosedTuesday, Jan. 3 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters (until 2pm}; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. PaintersWednesday, Jan. 4 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Around Music Jam; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, Jan. 5 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated CardsFriday, Jan. 6 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo*BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Food Card Games Apple Valley Senior Pool Seniors Senior Center Senior News Bogart's Entertainment Center Patty Dexter Author email Follow Patty Dexter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burnsville suspends apartments’ rental license for 90 days Dakota County residents encouraged to test homes for radon Search for missing Eagan man continues Human trafficking is topic of session in Lakeville Keeping the holiday spirit alive: Bourbon Butcher employee brings joy to children, families in community E-editions Dakota County Tribune 12 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 12 hrs ago 0
