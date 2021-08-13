Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Aug. 16 – 9:30 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers;

Tuesday, Aug. 17 – 9 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards; 1 p.m. Painters, 1 p.m. Group Zoom Presentation Truman Presidential Library

Wednesday, Aug. 18 – 10 a.m. Maximizing Your Home Value Presentation^ 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:30 Wii Bowling, 9:45 a.m. Yoga Intermediate; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes

Thursday, Aug. 19 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi, 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 11:45 a.m. FMSC, noon Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated Cards

Friday, Aug. 20 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. Women’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. Driver’s Improvement 4 hr, 9 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes,10 a.m, Zoom Discover Group, 10 a.m. Historians, 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 12:30 p.m. Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

