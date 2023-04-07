Apple Valley seniors for the week of April 7 Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, April 10 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dancing; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 a.m. Story Tellers; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Bunko^Tuesday, April 11 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10:30 a.m. Walking Group; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot; 1 p.m. Transcendental Meditation^; 2 p.m. K-9 Demonstration^Wednesday, April 12 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1:30 p.m. E&S Committee Meeting; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, April 13 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. The Drawer Event^; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Hardanger; 4 p.m. Dinner Club^ (Clive’s Roadhouse)Friday, April 14 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 1 p.m. Friday Flick (Grumpy Old Men)*BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley Senior Center Senior News Cards Quilting Bowling Bogart's Entertainment Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota closes main building, consolidates real estate footprint Immediate openings available at Lakeville Post Office Irish Sports Dome collapses after snowstorm Safe and sound: Abandoned dog is rescued, adopted by new family Farmington High youths lead peaceful protest walkout E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
