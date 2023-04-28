Apple Valley seniors for the week of April 28 Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, May 1 – 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dancing; 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure Check; 10 a.m. Stretch; 11 a.m. Lettuce-Do-Lunch Committee; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. BuncoTuesday, May 2 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters (until 2 p.m.); 10:30 a.m. Outdoor Walking; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^Wednesday, May 3 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Lori Line Video; 11 a.m. Tai Chi for Health #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, May 4 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Virtual Cruise^; noon Pool; noon Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. Recreated CardsFriday, May 5 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bingo*BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley Senior Center Senior News Bogart's Entertainment Center Bowling Card Games Quilting Blood Pressure Check Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends remember Lakeville businessman Burnsville man dies after crash in Lakeville Inver Grove Heights girl reported missing Post Consumer Brands Lakeville employees volunteer for Ingredients for Good Irish basketball star lends his ability to track team E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
