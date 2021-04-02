Apple Valley seniors

This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. Most activities are by appointment only. Call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, April 5 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. General Membership Meeting; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Social Recreational Committee meeting; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers.

Tuesday, April 6 – 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters.

Wednesday, April 7 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. ZOOM Book Club*.

Thursday, April 8 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance at Community Center; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance at Community Center; 1 p.m. Color & Chat.

Friday, April 9 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement 4 hr; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool.

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless cup of coffee.”

