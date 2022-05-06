A table of volunteers at the April 19 Apple Valley Senior Center’s Thank You Volunteer Appreciation Brunch include, from left, Larry Nelson, Debra Kelley, Bev Haze, Leo Haze, Char Peterson, Betty Christensen, Peggy La Bore and Myrna Toutant.
Photo contributed by Lori Greenstein
Apple Valley Senior Center volunteers dish up their plates at the April 19 Thank You Volunteer Appreciation Brunch.
Photo contributed by Lori Greenstein
A recently donated grand piano was put to use for an oldies sing-along program on April 19.
Volunteerism was celebrated April 19 with a Thank You Volunteer Appreciation Brunch at the Apple Valley Senior Center, as part of National Volunteer week.
Ninety-five members were invited, who met or exceeded the 10-hour, weekly self-recorded, program requirements. These members, donating their time and energy to the many and varied programs and activities, are the foundation of the operation and success of the center.
AVSC Director Bridget Samson announced that 1,486.75 hours of volunteer time was donated, with probably more not recorded. That amount of time equals time spent watching 744 programs of Lawrence Welk or 2,974 episodes of “I Love Lucy.” Everyone in the room could relate to that analogy.
The Board of Directors is led by President Beth Lambert, who actively recruits leaders for the more than 40 activities, including special games like bingo, six different kinds of card games, and creative activities like quilting, stitching, knitting, painting and color and chat.
Physical movement activities include line dancing, bicycling, yoga, and corn hole, among others.
The popular Morning Stretch Exercises three times a week, are led by three dedicated members, Bev Haze, Joyce Trine and current substitute, Deb Kelley. When asked “Why do you do it?” they responded something like “It’s fun to see folks succeed – and their smiles.”
A regular team of volunteers from the center also support community programs like Feed My Starving Children in Eagan. Harry Baumert, leader of this group, explains his involvement: “Hunger of children around the world is huge, but we can help make a dent by contributing a little bit.”
Another regular food packer for two years, Larry Everett, summed up his reaction: “I have a good feeling of satisfaction when I leave.” Recently, the AVSC team packed 12 boxes of 36 food packages in one hour at the Eagan packing center. These statistics were posted at shift end: Total boxes packed, 36; meals, 7,776; kids fed for a year, 21.
Volunteerism matters at the Apple Valley Senior Center.
