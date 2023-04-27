Members of the Pet Discussion Group and Apple Valley Senior Center were treated to a live demonstration by Apple Valley Police Canine Officer Cody Yard, and his partner, a specially trained Belgian shepherd, Bergil, on April 11.
Bergil arrived from Belgium at a cost of $10,000 and received 14 weeks of police work training for an additional $7,500. He is expected to work between five and seven years. When he retires, Yard plans to adopt him, but the dog already lives with him and his family.
The dog wears a specially designed bullet-proof jacket and a $3,000 collar with radio antennae. He is trained to use his highly developed sense of smell to find drugs, people with the scent of fear, among other things.
Yard described what happens on the job when Bergil catches the scent of fear – his tail wags like a cyclone. When he finds drugs, he sits at the spot with his nose on it. Yard said that Bergil is not fearless. He is afraid of bathtub drains.
The team demonstrated useful voice commands, like “center,” which told Bergil to get between his legs. The “office” is the open door of the squad car. Bergil runs there and climbs in when given the command.
Leader of the Pet discussion Group, Carm Tenhoff, arranged for the demonstration and presented Yard and Bergil with a variety of useful gifts and treats.
The event ended abruptly when the duo was called into action.
