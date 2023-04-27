av k9 demo web.jpg

Apple Valley Police Officer Cody Yard and his K9 partner Bergil give a demonstration at the Apple Valley Senior Center April 11.

 Photo by Lori Greenstein

Members of the Pet Discussion Group and Apple Valley Senior Center were treated to a live demonstration by Apple Valley Police Canine Officer Cody Yard, and his partner, a specially trained Belgian shepherd, Bergil, on April 11.

Bergil arrived from Belgium at a cost of $10,000 and received 14 weeks of police work training for an additional $7,500. He is expected to work between five and seven years. When he retires, Yard plans to adopt him, but the dog already lives with him and his family.

