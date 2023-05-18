Seniors practiced a skill they hope never have to use. Members carried real, full-sized fire extinguishers and put out real fires on May 8 in the parking lot at the Apple Valley Senior Center.
Following an informational video and presentation by Fire Inspector Colleen Elvin, Fire Marshal Brian Kilmartin directed the hands-on firefighting training outside. They are members of the 22-person Fire Prevention Division of the Apple Valley Department. The event was organized by member Mary Hargens, chair of the education and service committee.
“Behaviors cause fires,” Elvin said, adding that the phrase, “fire broke out,” is wrong.
Oxygen, fuel and an ignition source cause fires. To put a fire out, it needs to be smothered, and “don’t use baking powder,” she said. All fires, like oven and even old ones, should be investigated. People can call 911 to make investigation arrangements.
Every home should have fire extinguishers in key places. The expiration date is stamped on the bottom. Inspection certificates are good for a year. Fire protection is recommended for the range hood above the stove, with a canned product called “Fire Stop” as an example.
Elvin also discussed smoke detectors and said that three quick beeps means a battery needs changing and four beeps is an alarm. When the alarm rings, she says get out of the room. Each time the alarm goes off, it becomes more sensitive, she said.
Additional helpful tips and reminders included:
- Use no water for grease fires. Turn off the heat source and cover.
- Clean ovens only in summer and keep the door closed, as it can get to over 900 degrees.
- Check dates and take expired fire extinguishers to the proper recycle center.
- Put 9 volt batteries in a box. Phone charger batteries can also cause fires.
- Grenade type extinguishers are best for garages.
The parking lot became the action scene as everyone had the chance to carry a real extinguisher, which weighed 20 pounds. And everyone succeeded, including one member using a cane.
Training included several members putting out a burning fire in a demonstration burning box. They learned to pull the pin, aim the hose, squeeze the handle and sweep the water stream back and forth on the fire. All fires were extinguished. Everyone gained confidence and smiled.
