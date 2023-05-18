Seniors practiced a skill they hope never have to use. Members carried real, full-sized fire extinguishers and put out real fires on May 8 in the parking lot at the Apple Valley Senior Center.

Following an informational video and presentation by Fire Inspector Colleen Elvin, Fire Marshal Brian Kilmartin directed the hands-on firefighting training outside. They are members of the 22-person Fire Prevention Division of the Apple Valley Department. The event was organized by member Mary Hargens, chair of the education and service committee.

