The city of Apple Valley is seeking more election judges for the Nov. 3 general election.

Community members are eligible to work if they

• are eligible to vote in Minnesota.

• are able to read, write, and speak English.

• complete a minimum of two hours of election judge training.

• are not a candidate on the ballot.

• are not the spouse, parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, sibling, or stepsibling of a candidate on the ballot or another election judge serving in the same precinct at the same time.

• do not live with a candidate on the ballot.

• are not a challenger appointed to contest voter eligibility.

For more information or to submit an election judge application, visit the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org.

