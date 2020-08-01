The city of Apple Valley is seeking more election judges for the Nov. 3 general election.
Community members are eligible to work if they
• are eligible to vote in Minnesota.
• are able to read, write, and speak English.
• complete a minimum of two hours of election judge training.
• are not a candidate on the ballot.
• are not the spouse, parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, sibling, or stepsibling of a candidate on the ballot or another election judge serving in the same precinct at the same time.
• do not live with a candidate on the ballot.
• are not a challenger appointed to contest voter eligibility.
For more information or to submit an election judge application, visit the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.